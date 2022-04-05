Man faces drug charges after traffic stop

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from West Virginia faces drug charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop, the Coal Grove Police Department said.

Kevin Legrand, 21, of Beckley, was arrested Monday after officers seized suspected cocaine and fentanyl pressed into pills. Police also recovered a large sum of money and several baggies.

Legrand is charged with drug possession and trafficking, obstructing official business and falsification. Police say he had lied about his identity.

Officers say more charges are expected when the substances are identified by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

