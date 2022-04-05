Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to fraudulently purchasing trucks from West Virginia dealerships

New York man pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A New York man pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in a wire fraud scheme that involved the use of stolen identities to purchase two new trucks worth more than $100,000 from a pair of Charleston dealerships.

According to statements made in court, Julio Hisael Almonte, 31, of the Bronx, traveled to West Virginia in June 2018 and worked with a co-conspirator to fraudulently purchase the Ford F-150 Raptor and Toyota Tacoma using fraudulent identification cards and the stolen identities of other people. Almonte was arrested by the West Virginia State Police on June 30, 2018, in Braxton County as he attempted to drive the Ford F-150 back to the New York area.

Almonte pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison.

