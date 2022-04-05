Advertisement

MU’s Kat Gonzalez going global

Herd soccer player joins Dominican Republic National Team
Kat Gonzalez will play with national team this month in Dominican Republic and Jamaica
By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall’s Kat Gonzalez is in Central America this month playing the sport she loves. The graduate student was called up by the Dominican Republic Women’s Soccer National Team for their upcoming 2023 World Cup qualifying matches. They will take on Bermuda April 8th from Santo Domingo then will travel to Jamaica April 12th for Group C games. The winner of the group goes to the next stage of qualifying in July. The easiest path to qualify for the next round is for the Dominican Republic to record to defeat Bermuda and to win at Jamaica to avoid ties that would be broken by goal differential.

“I’ve been to two other camps with the Dominican Republic (National Team), one in Panama and one in the Dominican Republic,” Gonzalez said. “We have been improving more and more during each international window. During this window, we start in the Dominican Republic to face Bermuda and go to Jamaica to play Jamaica in World Cup qualifying. I’m really excited to get back out there, represent my country and hopefully we progress and make it to the World Cup.”

Marshall women’s soccer head Michael Swan is excited to see one of his student-athletes compete on the national stage. “It’s always great to see your players get these accolades,” Swan said. “Representing your country is the greatest achievement an athlete can accomplish. It’s fantastic that Kat gets to do that, not only these next few weeks, but hopefully for years into the future. We wish Kat and her country the very best these next few weeks.”

