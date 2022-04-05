Advertisement

NY mobster who escaped federal custody rearrested in Florida

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 64-year-old Dominic Taddeo was apprehended “without incident” in Hialeah on Monday.

Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando on March 28.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and “was placed on escape status.”

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters.

A federal judge denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peters is charged with malicious wounding in connection to a shooting in Alum Creek.
Man arrested in shooting Sunday
Zahki Walker, 21, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of...
$22,000 worth of drugs found in hotel room; man arrested
A Huntington man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he says he was stabbed...
Man transported to hospital after stabbing
Former Herd coach was 75 years old
Stan Parrish passes away Sunday
James Craig was charged with unlawful wounding, domestic battery and obstructing.
Boyfriend accused of hitting girlfriend with wrench, attempting to set her on fire

Latest News

Kyleen Waltman
Family gives update on woman mauled by dogs, says ‘prayers are working’
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
WV DHHR gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 263 active cases
Man charged with domestic violence, strangulation in Johnson County.
Man charged with strangling girlfriend, injuring child