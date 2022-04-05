SEVA WV announces redeveloped mine site will bring in millions to southern W.Va.

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A massive project has been announced in order to redevelop an old mining site in southern West Virginia in Boone and Lincoln counties.

Officials with SEVA WV said the project they are undertaking will be a $352 million investment, which will turn the coal field into the state’s largest solar farm and a tourist destination.

The mine site is about 5,800 acres that will be used for solar farms, Hatfield McCoy ATV trails, lodging, and an industrial park. Of the acreage at the site, 3,000 acres will be used for the solar farm called Sun Park.

Devanna Corley, president of SEVA WV, said the development will bring in an estimated $28 million into Boone and Lincoln counties and an estimated $50 million into the Mountain State.

“With West Virginia becoming a destination location, it is very important that we invested in something that would give back to the economy,” Corley said.

SEVA WV is a part of Savion Energy, and officials from the company said they plan to work with local organizations like Southern West Virginia Technical College, local builders, and other local organizations to make the project a reality.

“There are many things that we are going to do that are going to be very West Virginia-centric and that will utilize our own workforce in getting the project completed,” Corley said.

She said the project is set to be completed no later that 2024.

“So, initially what it will be is about 300 jobs for the solar farm after that, depending on what we land for the industrial park. We will always have the hospitality component,” Corley said.

Community leaders and state officials announced their support for the project.

“West Virginia is pleased to be a partner with SEVA WV. Mrs. Corley and her team have been relentless in their efforts to make this project a reality,” said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

“Investing in West Virginia’s rural communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic growth in the region and across the state. I am pleased by the continued investments in our communities and will work with SEVA WV to further economic development opportunities across the Mountain State,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“This is an exciting day for Boone and Lincoln counties, there is incredible opportunities in our communities. I would like to commend SEVA WV and this endeavor to create the SunPark that will boost our economy and expand the region for future economic development activity,” said U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

“I am happy to play a part in a project that will be a pillar for our neighboring states. This project paves the way for positive impacts for West Virginia and everyone who visits the region,” said Boone County EDA Director Kris Mitchell.

“The Lincoln County Economic Development Authority is excited about the development of Rock Creek Development Park and what it means for our people. We are proud to partner with the Boone County Development Authority and SEVA WV. This project will be a major impact for all of Southern West Virginia and will be life-changing for the citizens of Boone and Lincoln counties,” said Lincoln County EDA Director Tommy Adkins.

“Today’s announcement is exciting for the people and the economy of the region,” said Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, president of Southern WV Community and Technical College (Southern). “We are looking forward to partnering with SEVA WV by providing workforce training and other educational support for this endeavor. It is a great day for SEVA WV, Southern, and West Virginia.”

