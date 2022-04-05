Advertisement

South Charleston beats Cabell Midland in softball

South Charleston and Cabell Midland square off in softball
By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Black Eagles used a five run 7th inning to top Cabell Midland Monday night in Ona. The Knights scored first with SC tying the game at one in the 4th inning.

There was no scoring until the bottom of the sixth when Midland took the lead then the Black Eagles erupted for those five runs in the top of the seventh. South Charleston was able to hold off a Midland threat in the bottom of the seventh when they had bases load but couldn’t get any runs on the board.

Here are the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports.

