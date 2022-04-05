Trial against opioid manufacturers kicks off in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey called it a chance for accountability, referring to a trial against opioid manufacturers that has kicked off in Kanawha County.

The trial involves opioid makers Janssen, Teva and Allergan.

Morrisey said those manufacturers helped fuel the opioid epidemic in the state by deceiving prescribers and misrepresenting the risks and benefits of opioids.

West Virginia led the nation in overdose deaths from 1999 to 2019 with more than 10,000 people dying, and Morrissey said the second-ranked state wasn’t even close.

“I think it’s important that people understand what’s at stake,” Morrisey said. “It’s not just that West Virginia leads the nation on overdoses. In some cases, we were over 25 percent higher in terms of overdose deaths than the second-largest state.”

According to the attorney general, the trial could last up to eight weeks, and anywhere from 48 to 73 witnesses could be called.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.