Wednesday’s spring weather will be highly changeable

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A messy Tuesday started damp and cool and is ending rainy and dreary. Unlike the earlier showers these night time rains have enough potency to block up storm drains. We know that as nuisance street flooding. Overnight the rain exits with patchy dense fog lingering. Low 50.

Wednesday will start in the clouds and fog then partial sunshine will break through with a stiff afternoon breeze. High 76. By late afternoon-early evening a heated and windy air mass will muster a new round of showers and thunderstorms. These new cells will have an arsenal of brief strong winds, lightning and thunder, torrents of rain and even pockets of hail.

Thursday’s air will cool down and dry out as highs struggle to reach 60.

By Friday and Saturday an arriving Canadian whirlpool will produce clouds, chilled winds and showers. Those showers could be mixed with snow on Saturday when highs hold in the 40s (normal is 65).

