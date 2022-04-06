Advertisement

35 future nurses recognized in pinning ceremony

35 nursing graduates walked across the stage to received their pin during the ceremony Tuesday...
35 nursing graduates walked across the stage to received their pin during the ceremony Tuesday at Bible Center Church.(WVJC Charleston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Future nurses were recognized this week during West Virginia Junior College Charleston’s pinning ceremony.

35 nursing graduates walked across the stage to received their pin during the ceremony Tuesday at Bible Center Church.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin also personally congratulated the graduates through a video played during the ceremony.

Heidi Edwards, Vice President of Professional Practice and Chief Nursing Office at Charleston Area Medical Center, was this year’s guest speaker.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with these graduates. I cannot wait to see all that they accomplish in the nursing field,” said WVJC Nursing Program Director, Kelly Pauley.

West Virginia Junior College officials say the ceremony is just one way the college is taking steps to help solve the current nursing shortage.

Earlier this month, West Virginia Junior College announced it would be receiving funding through the Nursing Workforce Expansion Program. This funding will go toward expanding WVJC’s hybrid online Nursing Program in Huntington and Beckley.

WVJC Charleston launched its Nursing program in September 2019.

35 nursing graduates walked across the stage to received their pin during the ceremony Tuesday...
35 nursing graduates walked across the stage to received their pin during the ceremony Tuesday at Bible Center Church.(WVJC Charleston)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
Two dead in crash; names released
Two dogs were saved from a burning home in Charleston early Thursday morning. No one was...
Fire destroys home
Downed trees and power lines Wednesday night have closed part of state Route 7 near South...
Ky. roadway cleared of downed trees, utility lines
A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Police respond after driver crashes into fence along 8th Street West in Huntington.
Driver crashes into fence

Latest News

Vigil held for couple killed in crash
Vigil held for couple killed in crash
Vigil held for couple killed in crash
Vigil held for couple killed in crash
Nasty weather locks in
First Warning Weather
Woman charged in connection with Mason County murder extradited to W.Va.
Woman charged in connection with Mason County murder extradited to W.Va.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has missed deadlines in recent months to pay the U.S. government...
Federal documents: Gov. Jim Justice late on payments