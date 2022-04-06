35 future nurses recognized in pinning ceremony

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Future nurses were recognized this week during West Virginia Junior College Charleston’s pinning ceremony.

35 nursing graduates walked across the stage to received their pin during the ceremony Tuesday at Bible Center Church.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin also personally congratulated the graduates through a video played during the ceremony.

Heidi Edwards, Vice President of Professional Practice and Chief Nursing Office at Charleston Area Medical Center, was this year’s guest speaker.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with these graduates. I cannot wait to see all that they accomplish in the nursing field,” said WVJC Nursing Program Director, Kelly Pauley.

West Virginia Junior College officials say the ceremony is just one way the college is taking steps to help solve the current nursing shortage.

Earlier this month, West Virginia Junior College announced it would be receiving funding through the Nursing Workforce Expansion Program. This funding will go toward expanding WVJC’s hybrid online Nursing Program in Huntington and Beckley.

WVJC Charleston launched its Nursing program in September 2019.

