Advertisement

Author talks new children’s book ‘The Adventures of Lilly Nilly’

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here to learn more about Lilly Nilly.

I retired from dance about 8 years ago, after a long career as a professional dancer and choreographer. During the pandemic, I was craving a new creative outlet. I’m not sure why, but the idea of writing a children’s book about a young dancer just came to me, and it seemed like the most logical thing for me to do.

Nancy Paris, Author

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.
Driver hits cow
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Deputies are seeking information in livestock shooting.
Cow shot and killed; reward offered to help catch shooter

Latest News

Unloaded gun found in student’s backpack at Lincoln County High School
The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
Two dead in crash, Route 7 closed
NASA Space Day at the Clay Center
NASA Space Day at the Clay Center
Sneak peek of Legoland New York
Sneak peek of Legoland New York