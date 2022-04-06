Advertisement

Bye-bye TyTy

TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.(SEC Media Portal)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky guard TyTy Washington is heading to the 2022 NBA Draft and plans to forgo his remaining college eligibility. He made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter and this past season for UK, he averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range.

“TyTy is a play-making guard who has the ability to play on the ball or off and still impact the game in a variety of ways,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “We’ve had a number of players leave here and be successful at the next level who are in a similar mode as TyTy. I’m excited for TyTy and his family because I know with his work ethic, his ability to play within himself and allow the game to come to him, that he will have the opportunity to be another one of our guys to find success in that league. TyTy’s best days as a basketball player are in front of him and he and his family know that they have my full support as he chases his dreams.”

