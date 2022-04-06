COVID-19 W.Va. | 25 additional deaths, 107 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 6, 2022, there are currently 305 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 25 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,741 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Upshur County, an 81-year old male from Lincoln County, a 90-year old male from Pendleton County, and a 75-year old female from Pendleton County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 81-year old male from Nicholas County, an 82-year old male from Randolph County, a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Taylor County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 98-year old female from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Wyoming County, an 88-year old male from Fayette County, a 47-year old female from Barbour County, an 80-year old female from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Mercer County, a 73-year old male from Boone County, a 79-year old female from McDowell County, an 84-year old female from Upshur County, a 76-year old female from Preston County, a 52-year old male from Pendleton County, a 77-year old male from Randolph County, and an 85-year old female from Monongalia County. These deaths range from January 2022 to March 2022, with five deaths occurring in January, October and December 2021.

The County Alert System Map tracking infection rates is color-coded green.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

As of Wednesday, 135 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 38 have been admitted to the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

Right now, two children with COVID-19 are in the hospital and one has been admitted to the ICU.

DHHR reports there are 12,978 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57 percent of that population is fully vaccinated and the WV DHHR data shows 419,468 West Virginians have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

491,189 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications, according to DHHR data.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have now been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (0), Berkeley (24), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (1), Cabell (26), Calhoun (2), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (3), Gilmer (1), Grant (2), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (2), Hancock (4), Hardy (1), Harrison (16), Jackson (3), Jefferson (14), Kanawha (18), Lewis (1), Lincoln (6), Logan (6), Marion (12), Marshall (2), Mason (3), McDowell (4), Mercer (15), Mineral (3), Mingo (3), Monongalia (33), Monroe (5), Morgan (2), Nicholas (3), Ohio (3), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (1), Putnam (22), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Ritchie (4), Roane (4), Summers (0), Taylor (4), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wayne (4), Webster (0), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1), Wood (10), Wyoming (5). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

