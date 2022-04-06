Dress code issue draws crowd to Board of Education meeting

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Students, parents, and other community members crowded into a Cabell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to discuss a heated issue.

They gathered to talk about the alleged treatment of female middle school students by their principal concerning dress code.

Students spoke out about suspected inappropriate interactions from the principal, and then having the students keep it a secret, saying it would be their fault. One school administrator said the issue hits close to home.

“I just imagined all the students that I serve and how many of them have shared things with me, and for them to not have that trust there and to not feel like they have someone they can go to that will support them. It just hurt my heart,” said Lauren Hensley, a school counselor.

Hensley said she hopes students who heard this know there are teachers and support staff who care and will help them.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.