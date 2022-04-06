FBI warns of increase in sextortion schemes targeting teenage boys

(WSAZ) - The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents involving sextortion of teenagers.

“We’ve seen suicides come as a result of this. It’s a tragedy; it’s a terrible tragedy,” said Anthony Rausa, supervisory special agent for the FBI Charleston Resident Agency.

The FBI is receiving an increasing number of reports of adults posing as age-appropriate females coercing young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos and then extorting money from them.

“They’re asking for money like, pay up or we’re going to release this to your family, we’re going to release this to your school, we’re going to release this to people in your church and that level of just fear and anxiety and embarrassment builds up,” Rausa said.

Sextortion begins when an adult contacts a minor over any online platform used to meet and communicate, such as a game, app, or social media account.

“Particularly the gaming platforms that seems to be the number one circus for the predators that are out there preying on these kids,” Rausa said.

The FBI says the predator then convinces the young male to engage in explicit activity over video, which is then secretly recorded by the scammer. The scammer then reveals that they have made the recordings and attempts to extort the victim for money to prevent them from being posted online.

“They’re building that trust, they’re building that relationship. A lot of them are adult men,” Rausa said.

Sextortion is a crime. The coercion of a child by an adult to produce what is considered Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) carries heavy penalties, which can include up to life sentences for the offender.

“We’ve seen life sentences across the board down here, and we’ve arrested hundreds of people in West Virginia for this,” Rausa said. “These boys caught in this situation, they’re embarrassed, they’re traumatized by it, and they just don’t want to come forward and unless the FBI has this information unless it’s reported there’s nothing we can do. There may be hundreds of victims that they have out there right now and your report may make the difference on saving them.”

The FBI provides the following tips to protect you and your children online:

Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children.

Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.

Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.

Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform.

Encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

“There shouldn’t be any secrets on the phones that your teenagers have, that you’re paying for You should be out there, find out what apps they’re using, find out who they’re communicating with,” Rausa said. “Have these conversations with them. Sometimes they can be awkward, sometimes they can be tough, but talk to them about meeting strangers online. If they are already in a situation or you become shocked to find out they are in this situation, you’ve got to bring them forward.”

Rausa also says if this starts to happen or you feel you are about to be a victim, do not delete the messages as they need all the communication information so they can find the people and go after them.

If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion:

Contact your local FBI field office (contact information can be found at www.fbi.gov ), the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov , or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-the-lost or Cybertipline.org ). Do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it. Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; it may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender.

In 2021, IC3 received more than 18,000 sextortion-related complaints, with losses over $13.6 million. This number reflects all types of sextortion reported, not just this particular scheme.

More information about sextortion can be found HERE.

