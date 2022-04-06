Advertisement

Joe Burrow to throw 1st pitch on Reds opening day

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the 1st quarter during Super...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the 1st quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a bit of Bengals flair on April 12th before the Cincinnati Reds home opener. The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow will throw the first pitch to head coach Zac Taylor. Also, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be handing out the National League Rookie of the Year Award to Jonathan India.

The Reds will be starting the home portion of their schedule against the Cleveland Guardians with a first pitch of 4:10 p.m.

