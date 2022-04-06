Joe Burrow to throw 1st pitch on Reds opening day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a bit of Bengals flair on April 12th before the Cincinnati Reds home opener. The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow will throw the first pitch to head coach Zac Taylor. Also, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be handing out the National League Rookie of the Year Award to Jonathan India.

The Reds will be starting the home portion of their schedule against the Cleveland Guardians with a first pitch of 4:10 p.m.

See you soon, AFC champs.



Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Zac Taylor will be at GABP for #RedsOpeningDay❗️ pic.twitter.com/b1sD3CTtiy — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 5, 2022

