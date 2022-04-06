Advertisement

Man sentenced to federal prison on firearms charge

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Charleston was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Richard Daniels Jr., 39, had a loaded Springfield Model XD 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine during a Dec. 12, 2020, traffic stop in Charleston, investigators say.

The handgun was later determined to have been stolen. Investigators say Daniels was barred from having firearms due to a 2003 conviction for third-degree sexual assault in Wisconsin.

According to the release, Daniels also must serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

