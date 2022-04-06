Advertisement

Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs seized in bust

Devon Earl Metoyer, 24, of Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested on drug charges in Logan County, West Virginia.(Logan County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Michigan was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in the Switzer area of Logan County, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say they seized nearly $80,000 worth of drugs, including suspected heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and Percocet tablets. K-9 unit Aga assisted in the search.

Investigators also seized a 9mm handgun.

Devon Earl Metoyer, 24, of Pontiac, Michigan, faces an array of charges, deputies say.

