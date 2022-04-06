Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs seized in bust

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Michigan was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in the Switzer area of Logan County, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say they seized nearly $80,000 worth of drugs, including suspected heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and Percocet tablets. K-9 unit Aga assisted in the search.

Investigators also seized a 9mm handgun.

Devon Earl Metoyer, 24, of Pontiac, Michigan, faces an array of charges, deputies say.

