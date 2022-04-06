Advertisement

Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare

Mother claims she picked her son up from daycare and he was bruised and had a bite mark
By Alexis Means and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at a home daycare center. Police are investigating the allegation.

Janae Lawson says she picked her 1-year-old son up last week from the caregiver, and his face was bruised with a bite mark. His mother wants to know what happened to him while he was at daycare.

WTVG did not report the name of the daycare because no charges have been filed in the case.

“He had scratches all over his face,” Lawson said. “I took him home, took a sleeper off, and I noticed that there were bite marks on his arm. There were scratches on his chest and all over his neck.”

She took her son to the hospital. Medical documents claim he apparently suffered physical abuse.

Fremont Police are investigating to see what happened to the 1-year-old.

“I’m very hurt and disappointed because I’ve had this babysitter for a few months now, and I just want answers,” Lawson said. “I just want to know what happened to my son. The bruises are still there, and he’s probably going to have a scar on his face.”

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
Two dead in crash; names released
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Devon Earl Metoyer, 24, of Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested on drug charges in Logan County,...
Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs seized in bust
The business saw challenges almost immediately after opening.
Rising costs force restaurant to close its doors

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Senate clears way for Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 8 additional deaths, 87 new cases reported
Anthony Wilder III was a sixth-grader at Magee Middle School in Mississippi.
Boy, 12, killed when tractor-trailer struck bicycle on Mississippi highway, troopers say