Advertisement

Mother faces judge for first time, officially charged with killing 8-year-old son

Natalia Hitchcock, 41, has been charged with killing her 8-year-old son in Wisconsin. (Source: WBAY)
By Brittany Schmidt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Criminal charges have been officially filed against a Wisconsin-area mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son.

WBAY reports Natalia Hitchcock, 41, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock.

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said Natalia Hitchcock assaulted Oliver on March 30 at their apartment. He died two days later at a children’s hospital in Milwaukee due to his injuries.

“The children’s [Wisconsin] hospital makes miracles happen all the time, but couldn’t this time, unfortunately,” said SFPD Police Chief Eric Miller.

According to Miller, at least two officers wore body cameras, and the footage has been turned over to the District Attorney’s office.

The case has been handed to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, but Miller said this is a case that will never leave him.

“Because of the severity and nature of the victim. Yeah, none of us will forget,” Miller said.

Natalia Hitchcock appeared in court on Tuesday for the first time.

Miller said the second charge she is facing refers to another incident at the home that was something not reported to them previously.

“Many officers have kids that are either younger or older or in that same age group. It’s hard for them. We talked to doctors and staff; there was nothing else the officers could do,” Miller said.

Authorities said an autopsy on Oliver is scheduled for some time this week.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Peters is charged with malicious wounding in connection to a shooting in Alum Creek.
Man arrested in shooting Sunday
No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.
Driver hits cow
Zahki Walker, 21, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of...
$22,000 worth of drugs found in hotel room; man arrested

Latest News

Students, parents, and other community members crowded into a Cabell County Board of Education...
Dress code issue draws crowd to Board of Education meeting
Wednesday storm day
First Warning Forecast
Progress noted after school state of emergency issued
Progress noted after school state of emergency issued
Clarence Dixon, who was convicted 20 years ago of the long-time cold case murder of an ASU...
Man scheduled to be executed 44 years after raping, killing college student
Devon Earl Metoyer, 24, of Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested on drug charges in Logan County,...
Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs seized in bust