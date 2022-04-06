Progress noted after school state of emergency issued

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For around a year and a half, the Lincoln County school district has been under a school state of emergency due to a whole host of problems.

The district’s school board meeting centered on Lynn Hurt, a mentor appointed by the West Virginia Board of Education.

“You have no issues and transportation now,” Hurt said. “The issues in finance and personnel related to finance have been cleared. You’ve allowed us to revamp the Office of Special Education.”

Hurt said when she started working at the school they were looking at finances, transportation and personnel.

Then they added special education to that list, then maintenance, the curriculum and more. Now she says progress is being made.

Superintendent Jeff Kelley said they’ve knocked out most of the operational problems and are now focusing on improving their academic achievement.

“We’re in a much-improved place compared to where we were 12-18 months ago,” he said. “The state of emergency was an identification of issues.”

So far, the district has been given two extensions to the state of emergency with the most recent six-month extension in December.

For the state of emergency to be removed, that’s a decision the West Virginia Board of Education needs to make.

Matt Hicks, director of accountability with the West Virginia Board of Education, asked us to clarify what this kind of state of emergency involves.

He said it shouldn’t be confused with a takeover. The county Board of Education still has the power to make decisions regarding personnel, finances, evaluations and the hiring of the superintendent.

