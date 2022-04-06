Advertisement

Rising costs force restaurant to close its doors

The business saw challenges almost immediately after opening.
The business saw challenges almost immediately after opening.(Shannon Litton/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A popular hot dog and BBQ joint is now up for sale.

The owners say recent struggles are forcing their hand, meaning they have no choice but to close.

Six years after opening their doors, Donna and Bryan Pyle, the owners at Charlie Graingers, say they have no choice but to close and sell the restaurant.

The Pyles say just within a couple of months of opening, the franchisor collapsed and filed bankruptcy, leaving them and 18 other stores completely on their own.

Today, only four of those stores exist.

Then came a worldwide pandemic.

Like many other businesses, they struggled, but kept moving forward.

“There was nobody working downtown,” said Bryan Pyle. “We closed for six weeks because you could look from here all the way down 4th Avenue to Marshall, and there might be one car parked through there.”

The pandemic made them take one of their biggest hits: losing the catering side of the business.

“All the hospitals and chemical plants and all the places we used to cater to, they shut down the catering, they wouldn’t let anyone in to cater,” Pyle said.

Most recently, retaining employees hasn’t been an issue and neither has a lack a customers.

Rather, it’s inflation and rising costs of food.

“You’re talking about a 200 and 300 percent increase on the price of a hot dog,” Pyle said. “Pork has gone up more than 200 percent.”

Pyle says the food costs continue skyrocketing and he doesn’t see an end in sight for it.

“As discretionary funds get tighter and tighter for individuals, I anticipate a lot of people cutting back on luxuries like eating out and things like that,” Pyle told WSAZ.

The last day Charlie Graingers will open for business is Friday, April 15.

The Pyles want to thank their customers for their support throughout the years.

If you’re interested in buying the restaurant, you can contact them on their Facebook page.

