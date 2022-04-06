Spring storm day ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late this Tuesday evening, the back edge of a six-hour wide swath of rain is rapidly approaching from the west. By the time you read this weather prose many areas will have sucked a half inch of rain or better from the spring air mass overhead. Ponding of water on the east end of Huntington (Edwards Stadium) and on the west side in Charleston will be the worst we see from this wave of rain. Freshly seeded spring lawns are loving it!

Looking ahead, Wednesday will turn into a nice though gusty spring day. After we burn away early morning low clouds and fog, the sun will make a cameo appearance at times. Ol Sol working in tandem with a quickening south wind will send temperatures into the 70s by afternoon.

By late afternoon (just after the school bell for the drive home), new clouds will begin to tower to the heavens in response to the day’s heating. These clouds will quickly turn into thunderheads, some reaching as high as 10 miles high. Look for the weather to change rapidly as squalls of wind, rain and thunder pass in the 4 through 8 p.m. time slot. Pockets of marble sized hail would also be widely scattered.

Should there be a 50+ mile per hour wind gust, a few trees can be uprooted and the grass may be briefly dusted in white from the ice that falls from the sky.

If a storm watch is issued by the National Weather Service, the threat of high winds and power hits will be evaluated closer.

Once the squalls pass, a long period of cooling then chilling will pave the way for the Palm Sunday weekend.

