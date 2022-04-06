Advertisement

Stolen street signs raise concerns about public safety

Stolen street signs raise concerns about public safety
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Several street signs were stolen from Wilbur Way, Pecan, Perry Rose Branch, and J Barker in Elliott County.

The incident raises public safety concerns and leaves neighbors puzzled.

“What do you need a street sign for? It doesn’t help you buy food. It’s not a decoration. Explain it to me,” said Judy Lopez.

She lives along with one of the roads where a sign was stolen.

Judge-Executive Myron Lewis said each time the county replaces a street sign, the bracket, the pole, and the labor cost more than $100.

WSAZ first told you about a similar incident the county faced three weeks ago. Sheriff’s deputies said street signs were stolen along Stark Ridge Road and state Route 649.

Sheriff’s deputies say the two incidents aren’t connected, but they need help in solving the case.

Those who have information on the stolen street signs are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.

To report a tip, call 606-738-5422.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
Two dead in crash; names released
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.
Driver hits cow
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky

Latest News

Wednesday marked day three of the state of West Virginia’s trial against opioid manufacturers...
W.Va. Attorney General emphasizes ‘accountability’ in ongoing opioid trial
Ohio State Highway Patrol says Tony Blankenship and Shaianna Laber were killed in a crash in...
Young couple killed in crash
Pioneers unveil national championship banner on Wednesday
Glenville State celebration
Sun Belt to re-start soccer
FBI warning against "sextortion" schemes targeting teens
FBI warning against "sextortion" schemes targeting teens