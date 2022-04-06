“Taste of fall incoming”

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It took until late afternoon but temperatures finally hit into the forecasted 70s as the day long cloud deck yielded to some late day warming sunshine. The sun working in tandem with a stiff south breeze then went to work instigating evening showers and gusty squalls. In the process, some nuisance street flooding occurred when storm drains backed up while a few wind gusts managed to tip the scales (well the anemometer) at 35-40 miles per hour.

Behind the passing front responsible for the squalls an autumn-like air mass will arrive armed with a crisp October feel and in time a grey overcast typical of November. Thursday will be the brightest day of the next 4 with morning low clouds giving way to partial sunshine. Highs will make the low 60s.

By Friday thru Saturday a persistent cloud deck will lock in and with it comes occasional showers of rain THEN BY Saturday mixed snow and graupel (jagged chunks of ice). Highs on Friday and Sunday look to make 50 or a bit better while on Saturday temperatures will be stuck in the 40s by day and 30s at night!

Palm Sunday will likely start sub-freezing before temperatures recover in the 50s.

Monday starts a warming trend as daily highs next week aim for the 70s.

