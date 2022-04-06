Two dead in crash, Route 7 closed

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people have died and one other was injured in a head-on crash on Route 7 near Route 243 in Lawrence County, Ohio, according to the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department.

The Assistant Chief says a man and a woman died after they hit another car.

They say a woman in the other car was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Route 7 is closed in this area.

The cause of the accident and the names of the victims have not been released at this time.

There’s no estimate to how long the road will be closed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.