Two dead in crash, Route 7 closed

The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people have died and one other was injured in a head-on crash on Route 7 near Route 243 in Lawrence County, Ohio, according to the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department.

The Assistant Chief says a man and a woman died after they hit another car.

They say a woman in the other car was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Route 7 is closed in this area.

The cause of the accident and the names of the victims have not been released at this time.

There’s no estimate to how long the road will be closed.

