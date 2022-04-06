Advertisement

Unloaded gun found in student’s backpack at Lincoln County High School

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An unloaded gun was discovered in a student’s backpack at Lincoln County High School Wednesday, according to Lincoln County Schools.

Lincoln County High School administration received a report of an unidentified student in possession of a weapon around 10:22 a.m.

Law enforcement responded and secured the gun. Lincoln County Schools also reports the student spoke with police and school administrators.

Police report the gun was absent the firing mechanism and had no ammunition.

The student informed law enforcement there was no intent to harm himself or others.

No students or staff were harmed.

School remained on its normal schedule.

Lincoln County Schools released the following statement Wednesday, “This incident demonstrated the importance of immediately reporting concerns relative to school safety to school staff, the administration and/or a school resource officer. We thank those who reported the weapon, the school, and law enforcement for their swift response.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.
Driver hits cow
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Deputies are seeking information in livestock shooting.
Cow shot and killed; reward offered to help catch shooter

Latest News

A man from Charleston was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison for being a felon...
Man sentenced to federal prison on firearms charge
The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
Two dead in crash, Route 7 closed
Author talks new children's book 'The Adventures of Lilly Nilly'
Author talks new children’s book ‘The Adventures of Lilly Nilly’
NASA Space Day at the Clay Center
NASA Space Day at the Clay Center