Unloaded gun found in student’s backpack at Lincoln County High School

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An unloaded gun was discovered in a student’s backpack at Lincoln County High School Wednesday, according to Lincoln County Schools.

Lincoln County High School administration received a report of an unidentified student in possession of a weapon around 10:22 a.m.

Law enforcement responded and secured the gun. Lincoln County Schools also reports the student spoke with police and school administrators.

Police report the gun was absent the firing mechanism and had no ammunition.

The student informed law enforcement there was no intent to harm himself or others.

No students or staff were harmed.

School remained on its normal schedule.

Lincoln County Schools released the following statement Wednesday, “This incident demonstrated the importance of immediately reporting concerns relative to school safety to school staff, the administration and/or a school resource officer. We thank those who reported the weapon, the school, and law enforcement for their swift response.”

