Woman facing animal neglect charges after emaciated dog found in crate in apartment

Des Moines Great Dane Kal
Des Moines Great Dane Kal(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police in Des Moines made an arrest Tuesday after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued an emaciated Great Dane.

Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges, KCRG reports.

ARL staff said the dog, named Kal, was found shut in a crate with no food or water in an apartment. Kal was immediately taken to the Animal Rescue League Emergency Care Team for treatment.

The Care team noted that Kal’s body had no muscle mass and weighed just 44 pounds. They noted he was so dehydrated and emaciated that his head and eyes were sunken in.

The ARL said Kal is now on a careful refeeding program and IV fluids in order to help him safely regain fluids and regain his weight.

In the latest update from police about this case, Kal is said to be gaining weight under the care of the Miracle Medical veterinary team at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

