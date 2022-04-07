First Warning Forecast | Sun, Showers, Hail, Snow, Cold

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trees, lawn, and garden are trying to get into the April swing of things, occasionally helped out by bursts of warm sunshine that we’ve been able to see. But then there are times like today and tomorrow that throw a wrench into things. A swirling cold pool of air will be dragging its way across the Ohio Valley from west to east, and taking all the way to Sunday morning to exit into the Mid-Atlantic. During the day today, we’ll go through passing bouts of sunshine, a quick-hitting downpour, and even a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. The only mainstay will be the cold air. We’ll be stuck in the 40s most of the way through, and at temperatures that chilly you don’t have to go that far up into the atmosphere to get below freezing. This means any ordinarily tiny thunderstorm can manage to spit out some small hail. Don’t be surprised to see some, but it’s always a novelty in early spring or late fall. The showers will become a little more sparse overnight, but temperatures will then sink deep into the 30s. This forces those dreaded snowflakes back in the mix.

Saturday itself will be a rather squally day, with more roving clusters of showers mixed with snowflakes. Breezes will keep the air brisk, and temperatures will struggle to get into the 40s and never feel like it. If you’ve got plans to attend any one of the myriad of outdoor events we’ve got going on (this is April after all) simply plan to suffer weather-wise, as there’s just not a lot you can do for a cold mix of rain and snow carried by blustery winds. The skies finally quiet down Sunday morning, bottoming the temperatures out in the lower 30s. As sunshine re-asserts itself Sunday afternoon, we are going to start to rally. Temperatures may only get back into the upper 50s that day, but that’s still much-improved over today and tomorrow.

Next week will improve even further, perhaps finally becoming “good” weather at times for lovers of ‘spring’. Sunshine figures prominently on a couple different days, and highs will once again soar back into those balmy 70s.

