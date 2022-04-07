Community cleaning up Huntington historic cemetery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The community is working together to preserve part of Huntingon’s history at Bethel Cemetery.

“Some of the leaders in Huntington are buried here in the African-American community, and the church leaders, the military leaders, the political leaders buried right here.” said Samuel Moore, a leader in the beautification project. “It gets very emotional from time to time just to walk around and see the fact that these people have been buried here and their lives don’t seem to count much worth anything because they’ve been abandoned.”

The cemetery originally belonged to the McClain family, who owned a funeral home in Huntington. After the business closed, the cemetery became overgrown.

Moore says about every 10 years, some maintenance would be done, but then it would be forgotten once again.

“Early on when you drive by on the interstate, you couldn’t tell there was a cemetery here,” Moore said. “Now that the workers have come, and you can tell at least it was a cemetery.”

In the last two years, a a group called Friends of Bethel formed to commit to help maintain the upkeep of the cemetery.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle and his deputies are also helping, along with inmates who have been convicted but on day release or home confinement.

Jonathan Holley is one of the inmates volunteering his time to clean up the cemetery.

“I’ve got a past, but it’s never too late to start over to be more active in the community now,” Holley said.

While he does not know anyone buried here, as he cleans up brush, he thinks about the people behind the names etched on the graves.

“It’s a shame that people haven’t been able to come up and visit their family. I think everyone should be able to have the right to come visit their family, and they haven’t been able to for years,” he said.

Huntington resident David Harris has been to the cemetery dozens of times.

“I came up, and I was horrified when I walked up and came through the gates because it was just overgrown,” he said.

His first trip was about 45 years ago when his mother told him to come find the the grave of his cousin.

“I couldn’t find it. I came up here with my bishop, and he showed me exactly where it was after I identified whose grave it was,” Harris said.

After a couple years of work, the sun is now shining on his cousin’s grave, and now he’s able to share the joy he has with others as he shows them where their loved ones are buried.

“It’s like putting a puzzle together you’re putting the pieces together and it comes to fruition,” he said. “My hope is to have people come up here and to look around and see who their loved ones are, their predecessors are, and make it a cemetery.”

Chris Miller from Dutch Miller donated $50,000 to help with the upkeep of the cemetery.

Leaders hope to one day put Bethel Cemetery on the national historic registry. The cemetery is home to about 800 graves of Black citizens of Huntington, with some of the plots dating back to the Spanish-American War.

Moore says they have a group coming in to polish and refurbish the tombstones and straighten them.

If you want to donate to the cause, you can send money to the Tri State Foundation and earmark it for Friends of Bethel.

