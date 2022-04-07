Coroner releases name in deadly Martin County crash

INEZ Ky. (WYMT) - An official with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with WYMT that a person died in a single-car crash near the Inez community Thursday morning.

Deputies confirmed the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Kentucky route 40, also known as Blacklog Road.

They said the driver hit a tree and was later pronounced dead at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.

Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WYMT the man who died in the crash was Jamie Porter. We do not know his age.

