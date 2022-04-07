Advertisement

Coroner releases name in deadly Martin County crash

(WCAX)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INEZ Ky. (WYMT) - An official with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with WYMT that a person died in a single-car crash near the Inez community Thursday morning.

Deputies confirmed the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Kentucky route 40, also known as Blacklog Road.

They said the driver hit a tree and was later pronounced dead at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.

Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WYMT the man who died in the crash was Jamie Porter. We do not know his age.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
Two dead in crash; names released
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Devon Earl Metoyer, 24, of Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested on drug charges in Logan County,...
Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs seized in bust
The business saw challenges almost immediately after opening.
Rising costs force restaurant to close its doors

Latest News

Police respond after driver crashes into fence along 8th Street West in Huntington.
Driver crashes into fence
Journey through Parenthood | ABA therapy
Journey through Parenthood
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, April 7th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Two dogs were saved from a burning home in Charleston early Thursday morning. No one was...
Fire destroys home