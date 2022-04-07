Fire damages home in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While a home along 39th Street in Nitro was damaged by fire Thursday, it’s not considered a total loss.

Sharon Shaw and her husband ran to knock on the door of the home next door, knowing an older woman and two others lived inside the burning structure.

“We knew Tony and them lived in the basement, so me and my husband we started pounding on the door to get them out,” Shaw said.

Nitro Fire Department Chief Casey Mathes says when crews arrived on scene, one resident was behind the house spraying the fire with a hose, and another was in the basement collecting belongings.

“Crews immediately got on scene. We had fire issuing from the back portion of the house with a person that lived in the house trying to spray the house,” Mathes said.

They say both people were removed from the property as crews worked to get the flames under control.

“[People] trying to protect and save what they could with a garden hose. People just panic and do what they can to minimize damage,” Mathes said.

The chief said there were no injuries, but the resident who went back into the home suffered minor smoke inhalation.

They say most of the damage was to the back of the house, but the home was not destroyed.

Shaw said the older woman was at a doctor’s appointment when the fire started. She brought the woman back to her home when the flames were under control.

“She almost fainted when she saw her house, and I told her if she ever needed anything she knew where we was,” Shaw said.

(WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.