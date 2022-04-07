Advertisement

Downed trees and power lines close Ky. roadway

Downed trees and power lines Wednesday night have closed part of state Route 7 near South...
Downed trees and power lines Wednesday night have closed part of state Route 7 near South Shore, Kentucky.(WLUC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Downed trees and power lines Wednesday night have closed part of state Route 7 near South Shore, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9.

Highway officials said it is affecting the stretch from mile-marker 14 to 15, south of South Shore near Murray Lane/Lakes Golf Club.

KTC officials say the cleanup could take all night, and drivers should be prepared to detour through the morning rush hour.

They can use state routes 784 or 3308, or the AA Highway and U.S. 23 to reroute.

