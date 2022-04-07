Advertisement

Driver crashes into fence

Police respond after driver crashes into fence along 8th Street West in Huntington.
Police respond after driver crashes into fence along 8th Street West in Huntington.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control Thursday afternoon, crashing into a fence along 8th Street West, according Huntington Police.

Dispatchers say the call came in just before 10 a.m.

The accident happened in the 500 block of 8th Street West.

Police say the driver told officers he sneezed and went off the road, hitting the fence.

No injuries were reported.

