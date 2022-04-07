Driver crashes into fence

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control Thursday afternoon, crashing into a fence along 8th Street West, according Huntington Police.

Dispatchers say the call came in just before 10 a.m.

The accident happened in the 500 block of 8th Street West.

Police say the driver told officers he sneezed and went off the road, hitting the fence.

No injuries were reported.

