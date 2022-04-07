Advertisement

Importance of a financial game plan

Importance of a financial game plan
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Studies show that only 16 to 24 percent of millennials possess an understanding of basic financial concepts. For Gen Z and current college-aged students, that number is even lower.  Whether choosing a bank, using credit cards or deciding how much to save, the younger generations face new and important decisions every day – decisions that set the course for their future well-being. But how do you get their attention? Former NCAA athlete, retired professional soccer player and current Assistant Coach at her Alma Mater USC, Amy Rodriguez is on a mission to help.  It is Financial Literacy Month, and Amy joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to teach viewers How Not to Suck at Money.

