Journey through Parenthood | Early intervention, ABA therapy

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT
(WSAZ) - During this edition of Journey through Parenthood, WSAZ’s Melanie Shafer sits down with Jill Scarbro with Bright Futures Learning Services to discuss early intervention and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

ABA is a therapy based on the science of learning and behavior.

Behavior analysis helps us to understand:

  • How behavior works
  • How behavior is affected by the environment
  • How learning takes place

ABA therapy applies our understanding of how behavior works to real situations. The goal is to increase behaviors that are helpful and decrease behaviors that are harmful or affect learning.

ABA therapy programs can help increase language and communication skills, improve attention, focus, social skills, memory, and academics and decrease problem behaviors.

