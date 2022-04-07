Advertisement

Microplastics found in lungs of living humans for the first time, study says

Scientists find microplastics in the lungs of living people for the first time.
Scientists find microplastics in the lungs of living people for the first time.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – According to a new study, scientists are finding microplastic particles in the lungs of living people.

Microplastics come from plastic in the environment when it shears into tiny pieces. They’ve been found in the ocean and drinking water, soil, air and food, but this is the first time they’ve been detected in living lungs.

In a study published in Science of the Total Environment, the authors say it suggests people are inhaling the plastic particles.

The researchers looked at lung samples taken during routine surgeries on 13 people, and found 12 different types of plastic embedded in the lungs.

The health consequences of exposure to microplastics are still unknown.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
Two dead in crash; names released
Two dogs were saved from a burning home in Charleston early Thursday morning. No one was...
Fire destroys home
Downed trees and power lines Wednesday night have closed part of state Route 7 near South...
Ky. roadway cleared of downed trees, utility lines
A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Police respond after driver crashes into fence along 8th Street West in Huntington.
Driver crashes into fence

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
David Allison was sentenced for his role in a sexual assault of a toddler that was livestreamed...
S.C. man who livestreamed sexual assaults against toddler receives prison sentence
Storm chasing 101
Storm chasing 101
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
FAA seeks biggest fines yet against 2 unruly passengers