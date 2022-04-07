National Champs honored in Glevnille

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A national championship banner officially began hanging this afternoon at Glenville State University as the women’s program was honored for their achievement. The Lady Pioneers won the Division II title last month when they beat Western Washington 85-72.

During the celebration, the team met with fans, had a parade through downtown and even had a visit from WVU men’s coach Bob Huggins. Here’s video and reaction from Glenville State head coach Kim Stephens that aired on WSAZ Sports Wednesday evening.

