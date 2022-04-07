Advertisement

National Champs honored in Glevnille

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A national championship banner officially began hanging this afternoon at Glenville State University as the women’s program was honored for their achievement. The Lady Pioneers won the Division II title last month when they beat Western Washington 85-72.

During the celebration, the team met with fans, had a parade through downtown and even had a visit from WVU men’s coach Bob Huggins. Here’s video and reaction from Glenville State head coach Kim Stephens that aired on WSAZ Sports Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
Two dead in crash; names released
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.
Driver hits cow
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky

Latest News

Pioneers unveil national championship banner on Wednesday
Glenville State celebration
Sun Belt to re-start soccer
TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Bye-bye TyTy
Sun Belt solidifies soccer