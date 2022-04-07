New, environmentally friendly buses headed to school system

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New school buses that operate under newer emission standards will be coming to Lincoln County Schools.

The grants are for buses that operate under either electric, diesel, gasoline, propone, or compressed natural gas.

The EPA grant totals nearly $100,000 and will replace five school buses.

EPA officials say buses with newer technology will prevent children with still developing lungs from taking in higher levels of diesel exhaust. They add that transitioning to clean transportation means less air pollution for the future.

