Sale from address signs to benefit volunteer fire department

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- As the new addressing mandates from West Virginia go into effect, folks will need new address signs to post by their mailboxes by the side of the road.

“Our old address here at the station is 6521. Our new address is 6040,” said Asstistant Fire Chief Mike Lister with the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department. “That tells me from Route 2, we are 6.0 miles from the starting point.”

It’s why the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department is reminding residents of their address sign program.

Having a reflective sign is not a requirement, but in an emergency, Lister says it could save a life.

“Anything that can shorten our response time will definitely help,” Lister told WSAZ. “By putting out these reflective signs near the roadway, we can find their house a whole lot quicker, rather than having to drive down the street real slow looking at house by house.”

The signs are $15, and if you’re interested in buying one, all you have to do is call the fire department and leave a voicemail.

Once somebody is in the office, they’ll give you a call back and have you fill out a form over the phone.

“It may take a couple days for us to get back to you, but just be patient and we’ll definitely give you a call back and get you taken care of,” Lister said.

Profits from the signs go into the fire department’s general fund, which can help them buy protective gear and other tools they may need.

You can contact the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department at 304-736-1957.

