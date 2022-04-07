Advertisement

Toy trends and top picks for kids

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Toys are a fun part of the childhood experience; however, they also play a critical role in overall development.

Experts agree that play has a profound impact on a child’s physical, emotional, and cognitive well-being.

Jennifer Lynch, a toy trends specialist with The Toy Association, joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 this morning to talk about toy trends and top picks for kids.

