Woman charged in connection with Mason County murder extradited to W.Va.

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman accused of first-degree murder was extradited back to West Virginia on Tuesday, according to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

West Virginia State Police troopers from the Mason County Detachment took custody of Rikki Lynn Wise, 24, of Racine, Ohio and transported her to Western Regional Jail.

Wise has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of John Michael Gomez, 30, of Middleport, Ohio.

Gomez’s body was discovered in the 600 block of Carson Road. (WSAZ)

Gomez’s body was discovered in the 600 block of Carson Road on March 8.

Wise is being held with no bond pending her preliminary hearing.

Bobby Lee Woolford, 32, of Cleveland has also been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Gomez’s death and is still awaiting extradition.

