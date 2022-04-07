Advertisement

W.Va. Attorney General emphasizes ‘accountability’ in ongoing opioid trial

Wednesday marked day three of the state of West Virginia’s trial against opioid manufacturers...
Wednesday marked day three of the state of West Virginia’s trial against opioid manufacturers Janssen, Teva and Allergan.(Source: MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Wednesday marked day three of the state of West Virginia’s trial against opioid manufacturers Janssen, Teva and Allergan.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the manufacturers helped fuel the opioid epidemic in the state by deceiving prescribers and misrepresenting the risks and benefits of opioids.

Testimony heard Tuesday during day two of the trial put in perspective from former state chief health officer and current White House drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta, who touched on the ongoing nature of the drug epidemic.

The attorney general said it’s all about accountability.

“But it’s just so important that people understand that these are companies that knew what they were doing,” Morrisey said. “They advanced systems in a scheme, and it ultimately cost West Virginia immeasurably.”

The trial could last up to eight weeks with as many as 73 witnesses taking the stand.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
Two dead in crash; names released
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.
Driver hits cow
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Tony Blankenship and Shaianna Laber were killed in a crash in...
Young couple killed in crash
Pioneers unveil national championship banner on Wednesday
Glenville State celebration
Sun Belt to re-start soccer
FBI warning against "sextortion" schemes targeting teens
FBI warning against "sextortion" schemes targeting teens