Baseball fans everywhere have been looking forward to this week all year. Yesterday was opening day for Major League Baseball, marking the official start of baseball season!

While baseball is America’s favorite pastime, it also known for being a slower paced, long duration sport that can place strain on the body due to it’s powerful slugging and dynamic pitching. This can lead to overuse injuries due to the repetitive motion of throwing and swinging.

Professional Strength & Conditioning Coach, Chris Lane, joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to share a simple, yet effective band shoulder mobility routine that both athletes and non-athletes alike may benefit from!

