Crews fight mobile home fire
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire destroyed a vacant mobile home Friday evening in the Chesapeake area, our crew at the scene reports.
The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. along Township Road 287 North in the area of U.S. 52.
Crews from the Chesapeake-Union Township Volunteer Fire Department have been on the scene. The mobile home was engulfed when they arrived, and flames were visible around the roof just before 7:30 p.m.
No utilities were on at the mobile home, and firefighters say the fire could be considered suspicious -- explaining that squatters are a possibility.
No injuries were reported.
