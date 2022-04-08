Advertisement

Crews fight mobile home fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire destroyed a vacant mobile home Friday evening in the Chesapeake area, our crew at the scene reports.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. along Township Road 287 North in the area of U.S. 52.

Crews from the Chesapeake-Union Township Volunteer Fire Department have been on the scene. The mobile home was engulfed when they arrived, and flames were visible around the roof just before 7:30 p.m.

No utilities were on at the mobile home, and firefighters say the fire could be considered suspicious -- explaining that squatters are a possibility.

No injuries were reported.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-year-old child has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
Three-year-old boy killed after accidental shooting
The investigation is a joint effort by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County...
Deputies identify body found in river
Crews are responding to a single car crash on Forest Road in Huntington.
Crews respond to single-car crash
A woman lost her life after deputies say a pickup truck turned into oncoming traffic.
Logan County intersection raises concerns after woman dies in crash
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
SCAM ALERT | Fake sheriff's deputy calling people looking for money
SCAM ALERT | Fake sheriff's deputy calling people looking for money
Crews fight mobile home fire
Deputies identify body found in river
Deputies identify body found in river
Miserable Saturday ahead
First Warning Forecast