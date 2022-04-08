Crews fight mobile home fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire destroyed a vacant mobile home Friday evening in the Chesapeake area, our crew at the scene reports.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. along Township Road 287 North in the area of U.S. 52.

Crews from the Chesapeake-Union Township Volunteer Fire Department have been on the scene. The mobile home was engulfed when they arrived, and flames were visible around the roof just before 7:30 p.m.

No utilities were on at the mobile home, and firefighters say the fire could be considered suspicious -- explaining that squatters are a possibility.

No injuries were reported.

