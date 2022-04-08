Advertisement

Crews responding to single car crash

Crews are responding to a single car crash on Forest Road in Huntington.
Crews are responding to a single car crash on Forest Road in Huntington.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a single car crash on Forest Road in Huntington.

The car hit a telephone pole and flipped on its side. Huntington Police and Huntington Fire Department are on scene.

According to crews, the call came in around 7a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported and the scene is now cleared.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
Two dead in crash; names released
Two dogs were saved from a burning home in Charleston early Thursday morning. No one was...
Fire destroys home
Downed trees and power lines Wednesday night have closed part of state Route 7 near South...
Ky. roadway cleared of downed trees, utility lines
A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Police respond after driver crashes into fence along 8th Street West in Huntington.
Driver crashes into fence

Latest News

Storm chasing 101
Storm chasing 101
Top fragrances for spring
Top fragrances for spring
Fighting homebuyer burnout
Fighting homebuyer burnout
Band shoulder mobility routine
Band shoulder mobility routine
Hwy55 gives bikes to local school for Learn-to-Ride program
Hwy55 gives bikes to local school for Learn-to-Ride program