Crews responding to single car crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a single car crash on Forest Road in Huntington.

The car hit a telephone pole and flipped on its side. Huntington Police and Huntington Fire Department are on scene.

According to crews, the call came in around 7a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported and the scene is now cleared.

