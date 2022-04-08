Deputies identify body found in river

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Deputies have identified a body found by kayakers along the Hocking River near Nelsonville.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says the body was identified as Derek Johnson, 39, of Nelsonville, by the Athens County Coroner.

Johnson’s body was found March 30 close to the Hocking and Athens County line.

Deputies say Johnson was reported missing Jan. 25 and was last seen near his home on Laurel Run Road.

They say the investigation is a joint effort by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

