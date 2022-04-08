Advertisement

Deputies identify body found in river

The investigation is a joint effort by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County...
The investigation is a joint effort by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Deputies have identified a body found by kayakers along the Hocking River near Nelsonville.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says the body was identified as Derek Johnson, 39, of Nelsonville, by the Athens County Coroner.

Johnson’s body was found March 30 close to the Hocking and Athens County line.

Deputies say Johnson was reported missing Jan. 25 and was last seen near his home on Laurel Run Road.

They say the investigation is a joint effort by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates on the investigation.

Check out our previous coverage of the story here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
Two dead in crash; names released
Two dogs were saved from a burning home in Charleston early Thursday morning. No one was...
Fire destroys home
Downed trees and power lines Wednesday night have closed part of state Route 7 near South...
Ky. roadway cleared of downed trees, utility lines
A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Police respond after driver crashes into fence along 8th Street West in Huntington.
Driver crashes into fence

Latest News

Storm chasing 101
Storm chasing 101
Top fragrances for spring
Top fragrances for spring
Fighting homebuyer burnout
Fighting homebuyer burnout
Band shoulder mobility routine
Band shoulder mobility routine
Hwy55 gives bikes to local school for Learn-to-Ride program
Hwy55 gives bikes to local school for Learn-to-Ride program