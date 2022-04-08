Fighting homebuyer burnout

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Spring is in full bloom, and for many people, it also means it is time to get their house on the market or snap one up.

Home sales continue to be historically high, and even though the spring housing market is projected to heat up, there is some good news for homebuyers trying to compete for limited inventory.

RE/MAX President & CEO Nick Bailey joined Susan on Studio 3 to discuss the latest housing numbers and offers advice for those suffering from ‘homebuyer burnout.’

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.