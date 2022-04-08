Advertisement

Fighting homebuyer burnout

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Spring is in full bloom, and for many people, it also means it is time to get their house on the market or snap one up.

Home sales continue to be historically high, and even though the spring housing market is projected to heat up, there is some good news for homebuyers trying to compete for limited inventory.

RE/MAX President & CEO Nick Bailey joined Susan on Studio 3 to discuss the latest housing numbers and offers advice for those suffering from ‘homebuyer burnout.’

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
Two dead in crash; names released
Two dogs were saved from a burning home in Charleston early Thursday morning. No one was...
Fire destroys home
Downed trees and power lines Wednesday night have closed part of state Route 7 near South...
Ky. roadway cleared of downed trees, utility lines
A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Police respond after driver crashes into fence along 8th Street West in Huntington.
Driver crashes into fence

Latest News

Storm chasing 101
Storm chasing 101
Top fragrances for spring
Top fragrances for spring
Band shoulder mobility routine
Band shoulder mobility routine
Hwy55 gives bikes to local school for Learn-to-Ride program
Hwy55 gives bikes to local school for Learn-to-Ride program