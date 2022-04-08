Hometown Hero | John Milhoan loves being around sports
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For a man who’s had his jersey retired in high school, had a Hall of Fame career at Marshall, and was chosen in the NBA draft, you’d expect him to slow down in his retirement years.
Not John Milhoan. He’s a fixture around Gallia Academy and its athletic events.
Keith Morehouse has the story of this week’s Hometown Hero.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.