Hometown Hero | John Milhoan loves being around sports

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For a man who’s had his jersey retired in high school, had a Hall of Fame career at Marshall, and was chosen in the NBA draft, you’d expect him to slow down in his retirement years.

Not John Milhoan. He’s a fixture around Gallia Academy and its athletic events.

Keith Morehouse has the story of this week’s Hometown Hero.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.