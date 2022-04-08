Logan County intersection raises concerns after woman dies in crash

UPDATE 4/8/22 @ 11 p.m.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is an intersection along U.S. 119 in Logan County that has seen multiple fatal accidents in the past few years. Another tragic accident at the intersection of U.S. 119 and Old Logan Road took the life of 65-year-old Linda Lee on Friday morning.

The crash occurred after deputies said a pickup truck was trying to turn left onto Old Logan Road from the southbound lanes and hit Lee, who was heading north on U.S. 119.

Deputies said the crash remains under investigation to determine possible charges for the driver of the pickup truck.

This intersection has seen multiple fatal wrecks in years past. WSAZ has reported seven other people have died in a six-year span.

People who live nearby, including Gail Hatfield who travels the intersection two to three times a day, said the intersection has seen many accidents.

“It is just very sad that people have to die because of an exit being dangerous,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield said she has been in an accident at the intersection herself. She said a vehicle was trying to turn onto U.S. 119 and head south, crossing the northbound lanes. Cutting it close, she said the vehicle caused an accident between three cars.

“The officer that come out said you all are blessed that all three of you walked away with no ambulance because that is not usually what happens in this intersection,” Hatfield said.

She said it is when drivers are turning across traffic and do not have patience that incidents happen.

“It is just a dangerous intersection. People are going really fast; I know there is a sign out there that says 55, but I am not sure anyone observes it,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield said she would like to see a light at the intersection or something to slow down the flow of traffic.

“Signage, if it is a possibility, they could put a light in. I’d rather see a light put there; it is just very sad,” Hatfield said.

Following is our previous coverage of fatal accidents at the intersection of Old Logan Road and U.S. 119. Just click on the dates for more information.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/8/22

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 119 and Old Logan Road has left a woman dead.

The accident happened around 10:17 a.m. Friday near Chapmanville.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Dodge Ram truck traveling south on U.S. 119 slowed to turn and failed to yield to a Cadillac SUV traveling north.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the SUV, Linda K. Lee of Whitman, West Virginia, was ejected from her vehicle.

Lee and her passenger were transported to a hospital where Lee died from her injuries.

The passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on whether the driver of the truck was injured.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.

