Ohio prepares for nearly $2B in transportation improvements

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Transportation announced plans to make improvements to more than 7,600 miles of pavement and 600 bridges across the state this year.

According to a news release, nearly $2 billion will be spent on 829 projects in Ohio.

District 9, which handles Adams, Brown, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties, plans to take on 83 projects. They’re responsible for 1,243 bridges and 3,790 lane miles.

Total investments are $104 million.

In Jackson County, the work will cost $14,449,782.

In Lawrence County, investments equal $15,004,958.

Scioto County will see an $16,891,003 investment.

District 10, which is home to Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Vinton and Washington counties, will tackle 73 projects across their 4,037-lane miles and 1,236 bridges.

“It is just as important to make sure we’re addressing a landslide in Gallia County as it is to make sure we’re taking care of the Valley View Bridge in Cleveland that carries 180,000 vehicles a day,” said Matt Bruning, ODOT press secretary.

Major work in Gallia County includes finishing major rehabilitation on state Route 7 which started in 2021. It’s estimated to be completed on June 30, 2022.

“Good news is, drivers will be able to get through this construction season,” said Ashley Rittenhouse, public information officer for ODOT District 10. “We don’t anticipate it closing again. They could experience flaggers or even temporary traffic signals maintaining the traffic, so they need to be aware of that, but we’re looking to keep the road open for the remaining work that we have down there.”

The project costs $8.1 million and works to resurface SR 7 between West-branch Road and Sunnyside Drive.

Several landslide repairs along state Route 7 are also slated for 2022.

Gallia County Road 71 has a planned bridge rehabilitation project set to begin April 15. That should be completed in late August of 2023. The work will cost $1.7 million, and it will be completely closed during construction.

Resurfacing will be taking place along state Route 218 and state Route 233 between the Lawrence County line and state Route 553 and Jackson County line between state Route 141. That work begins in mid-April and should be completed by mid-July. The project will cost $2.3 million.

Crews are also working to preserve the U.S. 35 bridge at state Route 160. Work should finish by mid-September, and that project will cost $1.7 million.

A project in Meigs County involves the repair of two landslides on state Route 681, between Vance Road and Haning Ridge Road. One lane will be closed. Traffic will be maintained with temporary signals.

The $1.9 million project is expected to wrap up on Oct. 1, 2022.

This project is a proactive measure and funded as part of the $333.4 million that Ohio received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“Southeastern Ohio is prone to these types of hazards, and this effort allows us to minimize the cost and inconvenience to addressing them,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

As roadwork and orange cones sprout up across the state, Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging safety.

“No matter where you go in Ohio, there’s probably going to be some construction going on this year,” said Sgt. Brice Nihiser. “That’s why we all need to recognize that when we encounter a work zone or something like that. Just follow the basic rules, keep the speed limit to what’s posted. Make sure you’re not distracted. Highway Patrol has written over 74,000 citations in work zones since 2016. It’s a serious problem, and it’s something that we’re passionate about.”

Residents and travelers in Lawrence County have complained about road conditions along Third Street in Ironton for years. In just a few weeks, work to resurface and reconstruct the roadway will begin, slated for May 1. The project will cost $2.3 million and should be completed by the end of July.

“It’s one of those unique projects because it kind of exemplifies the partnerships between state and local entities like cities and villages,” said Matt McGuire, public information officer for ODOT District 9. “The city is obviously the one carrying that project forward. We’re serving more of an administrative capacity and kind of overseeing the federal oversight for that project. Yeah, gonna be a very exciting one to see.”

